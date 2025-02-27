Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

