Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donaldson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.680 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.7 %

DCI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,893. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

