Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donaldson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.680 EPS.
Donaldson Trading Down 1.7 %
DCI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,893. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
