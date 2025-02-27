Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.15%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,328.88. The trade was a 29.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,514.50. This represents a 16.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $3,877,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

