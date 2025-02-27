Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.