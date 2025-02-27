Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 507,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

