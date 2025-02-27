eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of EBAY traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,658. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in eBay by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

