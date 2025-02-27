Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Echelon Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia. It also develops, produces, and sells natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate. The company was formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited and Echelon Resources Limited in July 2024.

