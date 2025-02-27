Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.