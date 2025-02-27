Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 1,613,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

