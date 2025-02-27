Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,184 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 3.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

