Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $246,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $915.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $848.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

