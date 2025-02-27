EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.250-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $420.83 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $289.51 and a 1 year high of $545.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

