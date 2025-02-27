Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Consumer Staples Shine Amid Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.