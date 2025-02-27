Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

