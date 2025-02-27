Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $45.33. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 166,436 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,667,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,291,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 219.9% during the third quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 241,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 166,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $935.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.