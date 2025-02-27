Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 118,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This trade represents a 18.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,238,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,181.08. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 and sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

