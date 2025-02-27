Enero Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Enero Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.
About Enero Group
