Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 164570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enviri by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Enviri by 205.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviri by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

