Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 27th (ACAD, ACET, ACMR, ADUS, AI, ALEC, AMBA, APG, ARDT, ARTL)

Equities Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $247.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

