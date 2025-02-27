Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,395 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises about 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $116,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.