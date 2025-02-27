Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,867.49 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,900.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,976.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

