FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FARO Technologies traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 89978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $614.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

