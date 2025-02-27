Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

