Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:FSS opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

