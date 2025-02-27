Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AZO stock opened at $3,388.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,327.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3,212.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,484.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

