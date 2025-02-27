Feedback (LON:FDBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (14.22) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Shares of LON:FDBK traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.61 ($0.22). 41,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Feedback has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94).

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,131.77). 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

