FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

