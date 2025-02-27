Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Mike Andrade Acquires 4,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00.
Shares of TSE FTG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.50. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.92.
