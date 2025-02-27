Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Mike Andrade Acquires 4,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00.

Shares of TSE FTG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.50. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.92.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

