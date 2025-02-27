First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 49.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,221,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.98 and a 200-day moving average of $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

