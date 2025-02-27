First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

