FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $39.78. 3,277,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,217. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

