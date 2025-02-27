Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,400 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dayforce by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

