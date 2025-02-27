Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

POOL opened at $347.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day moving average of $355.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

