Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 25,593.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.