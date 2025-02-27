Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.49 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

