Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 41,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after purchasing an additional 195,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Hologic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

