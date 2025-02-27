Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.0% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,253,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,723,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,081,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,785,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

