Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

