FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

