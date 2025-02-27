FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

