FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2,962.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,015,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,456,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,644,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 662,637 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $9,780,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 382.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 537,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of MWA opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,684.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,424.56. The trade was a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at $234,356.22. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

