FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

