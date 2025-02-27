Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.39 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,374,873 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £187.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.39.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

