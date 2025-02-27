FREYR Battery (FREY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.61 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tore Ivar Slettemoen sold 391,071 shares of FREYR Battery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $735,213.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,080,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,238.48. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Evan Calio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 680,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,325.34. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,292 shares of company stock worth $1,439,009 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

