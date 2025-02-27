Frontline (FRO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Frontline has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

