FS KKR Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 100.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

View Our Latest Report on FSK

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.