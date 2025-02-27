FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 946 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.7 %

MDLZ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

