FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $329,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.