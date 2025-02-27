FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,273,746 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $93,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

