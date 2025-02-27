FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

